John A. Valley
Reverend John A. Valley, age 85, entered into eternal rest Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center, Willoughby. He was born November 13, 1934 in Akron, OH. He attended St. Martha's grade school in Akron, and graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1952. In 1960, John graduated from St. Mary's Seminary. Father Valley was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Cleveland in 1960. His first four years were spent at St. Sebastian parish in Akron, then he spent 25 years at Borromeo as a psychology and history professor, academic dean, bookstore moderator, and football and basketball coach. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan after receiving his Doctorate in Psychology from The Ohio State University in 1975. He also held Ph.D.'s in International Finance and Theology. Survivors include his cousin, Jon Emery. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Charlene Valley. Vesper service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Visitation to follow from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at the church. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged at all publicly attended events. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, Northfield, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the organization of your choice. Offer condolence at www.brunners.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
St. John Vianney Church,
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church,
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
September 28, 2020
The first time I seen Fr. Valley was at Saint Mary church in Painesville a little over 30 years ago he was doing a mass there my husband and I were just married a few months and he was doing this homly he was talking about another newly married couple and he has this cute little stuffed lamb animal. He held that little lamb and said something like how a new mother will always keep her babies safe. He was a very insperational. A real sweet man of God. Rest in enteral life father you will be missed.
Ruthann and Ronald Blank
Friend
September 28, 2020
Father Valley was a good and positive influence to many in our Diocese. He uniquely was a good and faithful servant in his work for the Lord. My wife and I knew him for many years and believe he 'gutted' through saying a Mass recently while suffering the effects of a stroke. We will miss running into him.
Tom Kovacic
Friend
September 28, 2020
He had us in stitches many times ,but also had us thinking deeply. R.i.p.
Maura
Friend
September 28, 2020
September 28, 2020
Many years ago he had the mass at OLMC in Wickliffe. At the end of his homily people clapped. He was a good man.
An Strmac
Friend
September 28, 2020
I was a child of 9 when Fr. Valley came to St. Sebastians. We all loved him and my parents even named my brother, John, after him.
My siblings and I have told our brother about this a few times over the years.
Recently we were blessed to be reconnected to Father through a friend and received this picture.
God grant you peace, Fr. Valley. Memories of you always bring a smile.
Monica (Fields) Ingram
Friend
September 27, 2020
Fr. John, My heart is broken. You were my confessor and my friend. You were never too busy, always listened with such a gentle, loving heart. You loved God, Jesus the Holy Spirit, life, the Blessed Mother, people and truly cared. Your favorite sacrament was confession!! It was truly my pleasure to have you in my life. I woke during the 3am hour and prayed the Divine Mercy Chaplet for you, on the day you passed. Until we meet again my dear blessed priest. Eternal rest grant unto him oh Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed through the Mercy of God rest in peace. Amen
Karen Staubs
Friend
September 27, 2020
Fr. Valley was one of the best persons and Priest I know. Some people called him the "rent a Priest" because he filed vacancies to say Mass all over the Cleveland Diocese . If you ever walked away from one of his Homilies and didn't have something to think about for the week, you were not listening. He was animated theatrical and knowledgeable beyond limits, yet the most humble man alive. He will be missed by parishioners from all over the Diocese. God has brought him home with this welcome, 'Welcome home good and faithful servant! Job well done!" Rest in Peace Fr.Valley! Thank you for all you have done.
Maureen Nicka ICC and St.PatrickThompson
Friend
