Fr. Valley was one of the best persons and Priest I know. Some people called him the "rent a Priest" because he filed vacancies to say Mass all over the Cleveland Diocese . If you ever walked away from one of his Homilies and didn't have something to think about for the week, you were not listening. He was animated theatrical and knowledgeable beyond limits, yet the most humble man alive. He will be missed by parishioners from all over the Diocese. God has brought him home with this welcome, 'Welcome home good and faithful servant! Job well done!" Rest in Peace Fr.Valley! Thank you for all you have done.

Maureen Nicka ICC and St.PatrickThompson

Friend