|
|
John A. Wilson, "Pop Pop" to his grandchildren, age 84, died peacefully at home March 12, 2020 surrounded by family and beloved friends. Born in Barberton, Ohio on October 24, 1935 to the late John Wilson and Annabelle Tomaiko, he graduated from Akron Central High School, served in the United States Air Force and attended The Ohio State University. Loving father, grandfather extraordinaire and all around good man, John had over 25 years of loyal service with General Tire (GenCorp Research) where he performed high vacuum experiments, learned industrial glass blowing and aided on several rubber patents which bear his name. He is survived by his loving children: sons, John C. Wilson, Scott (Shirley) Wilson and daughter, Kelly A. Wilson; brothers, Paul (Linda) Wilson, Michael (Wendy) Tomaiko, brothers and sisters-in-law, Greg Potts, Robert (Hellen) Brannon and Joanne Tomaiko. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth (Libby) Wilson; parents; brother, David Tomaiko; and most beloved sister, Francie Potts. He leaves behind his loving family and five grandchildren, Brandon, Brittani, Hannah, John and Cami; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. His deepest regret was knowing he would not be able to see them mature into young adults. John was a devoted family man and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He loved to garden, eat out with the Romeos, 'Retired Old Men (and a few women) Eating Out', and making people laugh. In Pop Pop's words, "My love to all!" A private committal service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron, where Mogadore VFW Post 8487 will conduct military honors. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a time and date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the Wilson family suggests you spend time with your family by sharing a meal together, a fun activity, or just by expressing your love to each other because their "Pop Pop" would have loved those kind gestures. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020