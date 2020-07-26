"Johnny" It is with saddened hearts that the family of John Kondik announces his passing away. John had recently celebrated his 83rd birthday before passing away on July 21, 2020. John was born at home on June 21, 1937 in Barberton, Ohio to John and Anna Kondik. He grew up in that same home. During John's school years, he attended Saints Cyril and Methodius School in Barberton, Ohio and Saint Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. Following his high school graduation in 1955, he attended John Carroll University and participated in the Army R.O.T.C. During John's work years, he briefly worked at Ohio Edison. Subsequently, he completed an apprenticeship through the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. Thereafter, he worked at Bridgestone Firestone as a maintenance repairman for 43 years before retiring from the company. He was a member of the United Rubber Workers Union, also, he was a top shooter in the Firestone Pistol League. While working at Firestone, he received financial awards at various times for his suggestions. John is remembered for being able to look at things differently and figure out how to do something better. Family and stability were important to John. He married Joan Strednak, and they purchased a home in Norton, Ohio, which is where he lived the rest of his life. They had 6 children, (Denise, Stephen, Rick, Keith, Marie, and Nancy). John is remembered for being a good provider to his family. John enjoyed being with others and had many hobbies and interests, including working on cars, gardening, playing cards, and golfing. He also volunteered for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at the Firestone Country Club. He especially loved fishing and boating, though, which included being a charter boat captain, around the islands of Lake Erie. He also enjoyed fishing in Canadian and Florida's Gulf Coastal waters. Additionally, he shot targets at various shooting ranges. Furthermore, he was a member of the Sokol Club and the Barberton Moose Lodge as well as a member of the Saint Andrew The Apostle Church. John is remembered for his curiosity and love of learning through reading newspapers, magazines, and books, watching television, researching with the Internet, and participating in various activities and attending services and events. Unfortunately, John unexpectedly collapsed at home last Tuesday and passed away at the hospital later that same evening. Cremation has taken place, and dissemination of his ashes will occur in the future.







