John Andrew Costello, Sr., 85, passed away on Aug. 23, 2020. John was born in Akron on Sept. 4, 1934 to the late Dominic and Gertrude Costello. He graduated from St. Vincent High School and attended The University of Akron for one semester to play football. He retired from The Akron Beacon Journal after 41 years. He was a lifelong member of Blessed Trinity Parish. He was an avid sports fan and one of Notre Dame's biggest fans along with the New York Yankees. John is survived by his loving wife, Maggie, of 65 years; children, Kathy (Denny) Spardy, John Costello, Jr., Christine (Frank) Ciraco, and Carl (Geri) Costello; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jim) Linaburg, Jessica Spardy, Kayla (Max) Ciraco, Amanda Ciraco, Jamie (Troy) Pascley, Giavonna Costello, and Cody (Chloe) Costello; great-grandchildren, Bryanna, Tyson, Troy, Jr., Nicholas, Adrian, Lauren, Asher, and Kylan; many loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank all of his exceptional neighbors and compassionate nurses at DaVita Summit. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron, Ohio 44310, with Rev. Father Joseph Warner, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Trinity Parish. Due to COVID-19, we respectfully request that those attending the Mass of Christian Burial will practice social distancing and wear facemasks. If you are unable to attend or do not wish to attend, we understand. Love and prayers will be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. You are invited to hbm-fh.com
to view John's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.