1/1
John Andrew Costello Sr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Andrew Costello, Sr., 85, passed away on Aug. 23, 2020. John was born in Akron on Sept. 4, 1934 to the late Dominic and Gertrude Costello. He graduated from St. Vincent High School and attended The University of Akron for one semester to play football. He retired from The Akron Beacon Journal after 41 years. He was a lifelong member of Blessed Trinity Parish. He was an avid sports fan and one of Notre Dame's biggest fans along with the New York Yankees. John is survived by his loving wife, Maggie, of 65 years; children, Kathy (Denny) Spardy, John Costello, Jr., Christine (Frank) Ciraco, and Carl (Geri) Costello; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jim) Linaburg, Jessica Spardy, Kayla (Max) Ciraco, Amanda Ciraco, Jamie (Troy) Pascley, Giavonna Costello, and Cody (Chloe) Costello; great-grandchildren, Bryanna, Tyson, Troy, Jr., Nicholas, Adrian, Lauren, Asher, and Kylan; many loving nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank all of his exceptional neighbors and compassionate nurses at DaVita Summit. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron, Ohio 44310, with Rev. Father Joseph Warner, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Trinity Parish. Due to COVID-19, we respectfully request that those attending the Mass of Christian Burial will practice social distancing and wear facemasks. If you are unable to attend or do not wish to attend, we understand. Love and prayers will be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view John's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved