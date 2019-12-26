|
CANAL FULTON, OH John Andrew Monea, 88, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born on March 7, 1931, the son of George and Sylvia Monea, and raised in Alliance, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Phyllis. He leaves one brother, Paul Monea; two sons and their wives, Michael John (Karen), Steven Andrew (Eileen); and three daughters and their husbands, Melynda Monea, Tamara Joy Parvu (Mark), and Cynthia Meleah Hansen (Edwin). Also surviving his death are nine grandchildren and one great grandson. John was a graduate of Alliance High School and Mount Union College where he graduated in 1951 with a Liberal Arts Bachelor's degree. John married his long time love, Phyllis Radsick, also from Alliance, in Greenup, KY on September 1, 1949. John and Phyllis were active members of the local congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses in Max, Nebraska, Council Bluffs, IA, Creston, IA, and Greensburg, Ohio for his entire life. Shortly after graduating from college, John accepted a teaching assignment in Max, NE where, along with teaching classes in history, English, and Math, he was asked to also oversee the High School band and choir programs. After achieving success in developing a marching band, John accepted a teaching assignment in Treynor, IA as the High School Band Director. His bands from Treynor received national recognition and performed in the parades or half time shows at Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA; the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, TX. and the Orange Bowl in Miami, FL. From 1970 until his retirement, John was the High School band director at Coventry High School in Akron, Ohio. Although John's passion was his wife and ministry as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, he was an avid news watcher, and a life-long Ohio State Buckeye fan. He pretty much gave up on the Cleveland Browns a while back. John will be greatly missed by his brother, his family, and his many friends from the congregations he attended in this area. He will also be greatly missed by the aides who were with him and his wife, Phyllis, as they struggled through their long illnesses. These wonderful people are, Kerri Williams, Melissa Mizner, Nikki Steele, Carlie Miller, Linda Milhoan, Andre Lettau. We are very grateful for the love, kindness, skill, dedication, and hard work they showed to our parents. A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Reed Funeral Home in North Canton at 2:00 p.m. Doors will open at 1:00 p.m. Light refreshments afterwards. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 26, 2019