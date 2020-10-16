STOW -- John Andrew Pinkerton, 74, died October 13, 2020. Born on September 14, 1946 to the late Frank and Pauline (Metro) Pinkerton, he was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, DJ Pinkerton. John is survived by his loving wife, Leslie (Porter) Pinkerton; daughter, Tanya Pinkerton; son, John "JJ" (Sonni) Pinkerton, Jr., and stepson, Matthew (Jessica) Naylor. John was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving as a lance corporal. He worked as a Ford mechanic and was known as "The Legend." John loved his job, family, friends, and his dogs. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing golf, and watching the Cleveland Browns. John was a very generous person who will be missed by many. A celebration of John's life will be held by the family. Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202 or http://www.donate.vvmf.org
(REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)