John Anthony Beitko left us on July 6, 2020 to enter the warm embrace of his Lord and Savior, to polka with the love of his eternal life, Linda, and to reunite with his beloved children, Donna (Mike) McEnaney and Mike (Sue) Beitko. He was born in 1940 to (and preceded in death by) Stanley and Kay Beitko in Pittsburgh, PA which solidified a life of devotion to the black and gold in all forms (Go Steelers!). Growing up, he was bossed around by big sister, Kathy (Nelson) and got into trouble with little brother, Bob (Dee) who will both miss their brother terribly. While on earth, Pap spent as much time as he could with his boys on the golf course, spent as much money as he could on presents for his grand and great grandkids, and as much energy as he could on serving and loving his family and God. He was a faithful and active member of St Francis de Sales Church where he spent many Sunday mornings counting the collections after Mass. We will never forget Pap's dedication to M&Ms, Pav's chocolate almond kustard, or cashews. He endured a life of much suffering, having buried a wife, a daughter, and a son with deep faith and a sense of humor, always. For 35 years, he was both mom and dad to the Beitko Bunch, and his departure, albeit a time of eternal joy for him, leaves his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids bereft and broken--though ultimately grateful for the opportunity to call him Pap. This amazing man faced countless difficulties and yet remained a fierce and loving force that bonded our family together. He will never be forgotten by his legacy of surviving kids, Doug (LeeAnn), Dave, Jenny, Joe (Melissa) and Mary (Muhammad); his twenty-five grandkids and his seven great grandkids. He also leaves behind brother-in-law, Bud; many nieces and nephews, and countless friends and former coworkers who will grieve his loss deeply. In lieu of flowers, John would've loved for you to donate to Camp Christopher as Camp was a forever beloved and cherished memory for the whole family, spanning generations: Friends of Camp Christopher, P.O. Box 13814, Fairlawn, OH 44333. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends will be received Thursday, July 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at House of Eberhardt Funeral Home, 472 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., (Rt. 619) Portage Lakes. "Due to Covid-19, we respectively request that those attending calling hours and Funeral Mass will practice social distancing and wear face masks. If you are unable to attend or do not wish to attend, we understand and all love and prayers will be appreciated."