John Lomelo , 91, former resident of Tallmadge, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Adeline Lomelo; his devoted children, Frances, Rose, Simon, Andrea, and Matthew; son-in-law, Mark and daughter-in-law, Jennifer; his beautiful grandchildren, Quinn (Meghan), Chris, Rachel, Michella, Craig, Annabelle, Harrison and Sophia; and his great grandchildren, Lavender and Rhodes. John is preceded in death by his son, Anthony Lomelo. John Lomelo was born in Akron, Ohio to Anthony and Amelia Lomelo. He is a graduate of North Hill High School and attended Akron University. He served in United States Army as a Combat Engineer, Bridge Foreman and was proud to be a Veteran of the Korean War. He was awarded Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, ROK Presidential Unit Citation, United Nations Service Medal and two Overseas Bars. His career as Vice President of Lomelo Construction and Ownerof Lomelo and Sons Construction spanned over 40 years. John was a Lifetime Member ofMSC Italian Cluband a parishioner at Our Lady of Victory, St. Bernard Parish and St. Martha. John was a larger than life man with larger than life stories; a first generation Italian American with a once in a generation life that spanned from a humble birth in the great depression to high school drum major and theater usher at the dawn of Hollywood cinema to front line service as a U.S. Army Combat Engineer during the Korean War to being Vice President of his family construction company- Lomelo Construction Co. that paved a good portion of Ohio's highways and byways. He never met strangers because he was a genuinely charming man who was always quick to crack jokes and trade his slice of life with anyone who would listen and share their's as well; and most did gladly. John's greatest treasure was his family though and family life was filled with laughter, music, chess, wrestling, and long drives full of conversation about anything and everything. He always encouraged his family to not only dream impossible dreams, but to live them out; John was the father and grandfather of a family full of entrepreneurs, artists, travelers, and free thinkers who continue his legacy of life long learning and the pursuit of joy today. A Celebration of Life and private Christian burial will be held with a date to be determined.