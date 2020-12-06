John Anthony Romano John Romano, age 59, passed away November 24 from Covid-19. He was born October 9,1961 and lived his entire life in Akron. John graduated from Garfield High School in 1981. John taught himself how to play guitar, was a collector of albums, miniature cars and models. He was an avid Browns Indians, Buckeye, and NASCAR fan. At the time of his passing he was a 35 year employee at Giant Eagle store #4124. John was preceded in death by his father Ben Romano and uncles and aunt John and Nancy Giorvas and Dean Romano. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, mother Betty Romano, brothers Dean (Beth) Romano, Paul Romano, sisters Donna (Tony) Urdiales, and Sherry (Douglas) Powley. John also leaves his aunt Ruth Giorvas, nieces Marie (Christopher) Knight, Jessica Romano, Lindsay Powley, and Megan (Samuel) Klassen, special cousin Terry Hepfl and his dog Shadow. The family wishes to thank John's extended families at Giant Eagle and Jonkos Tavern. The family is greatful to the nurses and doctors in the ICU P3 unit at Summa Hospital for helping John and his family through this difficult time. Memorial contributions in John's name may be made to the Goodwill Industries of Akron or a charity of your choice
in Johns name. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date.