|
|
John Arthur Jones Jr. John Arthur Jones Jr. passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania on September 1, 1924 to John A Jones Sr. and Irene (Herd) Jones. He grew up next to a flour mill where his father worked as the bookkeeper. When he was young, John liked to play the newly invented board game "Monopoly." In high school he played basketball on the Uniontown team, as well as unloading heavy, probably 50 lbs. bags of flour, from box cars at the mill. After less than a year of college, World War II started and he joined the Navy. He was a radioman serving on a destroyer escort in the Pacific 1944-1945. After the war, he moved to Akron, Ohio to live with his sister and brother-in-law to attend Akron University, where he received a bachelor degree. He met and married his wife Doris, who was living next door. His first career job was as a bookkeeper for Firestone, and he continued to work for them until he retired at the age of 60 in 1984. John was a very devoted father. He continued to play games, at one point organizing a slow break basketball team and at another playing table tennis in a club. And he played monopoly, rummy, and "pennies" with his family and friends. John and Doris built a house on an acre lot in Cuyahoga Falls and he spent hours walking behind a lawnmower and shoveling snow off his sloped driveway. After raising their children, they spent much time with their two grandchildren, Benjamin and Tiffany, who lived nearby. John loved children, birds and traveling. In John's last years, he enjoyed talking with folks, walking in the neighborhood, and finally rolling everywhere around the retirement home in his wheelchair. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Lancaster); his sister, Frances Childs; and his brother, Bernard (Van) Jones. John is survived by his children: Lyn Dean, Benjamin Jones, and Lorain Jones Zender; his grandchildren: Benjamin Zender, Isaac Jones, Saul Jones, and Tiffany Zender and his great-grandchildren, Noah Tingler and Aurora Tingler. John will be fondly remembered by friends and family. John was the Best and Very Loving Dad and the Best Granddaddy ever. John Jones' family is very appreciative of all the care and love that the Cardinal Retirement Village's Caregivers gave to him. John donated his remains to the Cleveland Clinic for Research Purposes so He will help many in the future. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Many will miss you Dad.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019