Services Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St Sophia Greek Orthodox Church 2815 36th St NW Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 11:00 AM St Sophia Greek Orthodox Church 2815 36th St NW Washington , DC View Map Resources More Obituaries for John Farmakides Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? The Honorable John Basil Farmakides

Obituary Flowers The Honorable John Basil



Farmakides



The Honorable John Basil Farmakides passed away on May 7, 2019, at 90 years of age. He was the eldest child of Basil John and Anna Maria Farmakides of Akron, Ohio



He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 54 years, Maria; his sons, B. John and George, their spouses Angela and Paulette respectively; his five grandchildren, Yanni, Anthony, Maria, Stella and Tom; and his youngest brother, Spyro.



John was born in Symi, Greece before becoming a U.S. citizen. He served honorably with the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired as a Colonel. John served as a judge in several capacities including as a Chief Administrative Judge for the City Council of New Orleans and as Chairman of the Board of Appeals for the U.S. Department of Energy. His legal career included various government positions with the Atomic Energy Commission, National Science Foundation, NASA, and the U.S. Patent Office. He was an adjunct professor at American University law school, he authored articles in professional journals, and served as past president for the Cosmos Club, A.H.E.P.A., and the American Legion. He was a graduate of Case Western Reserve, George Washington, and Georgetown universities.



The visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 2815 36th St. NW, Washington, DC 20007 with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. The burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations may be made in John's memory to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Washington, DC and/or St George Greek Orthodox Church in Bethesda, Md. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries