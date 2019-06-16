|
John Becker Jr.
John Becker Jr., 91, passed away June 9, 2019. He was born January 18, 1928 and grew up in Springfield Township, Ohio. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force and retired from Goodyear after 35 years of service.
He was preceded in death by son, Michael; brother, Vern; sister, Gertrude Arfons and parents, John and Kathryn. He is survived by the love of his life for 70 years, Mary; son, Scott; daughters, Gay and Kim; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Maranatha Bible Church, 1424 Killian Rd., Akron, OH 44312 followed by services at 11 a.m. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019