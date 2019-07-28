Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
John "Bob" Brown

John "Bob" Brown, age 85, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born in Fairmont, W. Va. on March 15, 1934 to parents, Clyde and Margaret Brown.

Bob married Mary Buck on February 8, 1980. Bob and Mary had been active members of Wedgewood United Methodist Church in Akron for over 10 years. They would adopt families every year during the holidays to make sure the families could share in the joys of the season. Bob was a wonderful loving man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Brown; step son, John Predico; and step grandson, Trent Predico. He is survived by children, Jodi Lynn (Chris) Wentzell, Michelle (Alex) Tyms; step children, Sandra Smith, Steve (Meri) Predico, Rico Predico, Dino Predico; step daughter-in-law, Julie Predico; ten grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron on Thursday, August 1 from 9-11 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11a.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
