|
|
John Bruce
Clinton
John Bruce Clinton, 70, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on April 19, 2019. He was born in Akron on April 29, 1948. He was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Star Lodge. Bruce had many interests, including fishing, hunting, flea marketing, and going to yard sales and estate sales. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John H. Clinton Jr.; mother and stepfather, Marie and Rawleigh Johnson. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Gwen; daughter, April Webster; stepdaughters, Melissa Bibler and Crystal Bibler; sister, Bonnie (Joe) Forgach; stepbrothers, Gary (Sue) Johnson, Bill (Betty) Johnson, and Jack (Mary Ann) Johnson; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Robert - deceased) Johnson; grandchildren, Savannah, Cameron, Victoria, Madison, Elaneya, Jaxson, Ava, Aubrianna, and Amelia; niece and nephew, Julie and Michael Forgach; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4 to 6 followed by a 6 p.m. funeral service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019