John C. Brown John C. Brown, age 69, of Kent, died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. John was born March 10, 1950 in Akron, to John "Jack" and Margaret (DeLong) Brown Jr. John was a 1968 graduate of Kent Roosevelt High School and attended Kent State University. He was a veteran of the Ohio National Guard. John served on the Kent Fire Department for 20 years years retiring with the rank of Captain. Prior to gaining employment with the Kent Fire Department, John was a Deputy with the Portage County Sheriff's Office. He was a past president and member of the Kent Lions Club. John obtained his Private Pilot License and Master Captains license and enjoyed both flying and boating, with his wife and family and spent over 40 years investing in real estate. John loved his family and being "Poppy" to his grandchildren. He embraced and enjoyed all who crossed his path. He is survived by wife, Mary Ann Brown; children, John R. (Emily) Brown, Paul C. Brown and Katherine L. (Andrew) Hootman; grandchildren, Brooks Hootman and Maeve Hootman. He was preceded in death by parents, John "Jack" and Margaret (DeLong) Brown Jr. Calling hours will be held 2 to 5 PM Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Monday, September 23, 2019 with Kevin O'Brien officiating. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. The family would like to request any photos of John's life that you would like to share can be e-mailed to [email protected] Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 20, 2019