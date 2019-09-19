|
|
John C. Hall John C. Hall was born on March 6, 1933, the day that President Roosevelt closed all the banks in the depths of the depression and passed on September 18, 2019. He graduated from Buchtel High School in 1950 and received BSEE (1954) and MSEE (1961) degrees from Case Institute of Technology. He also completed several other graduate courses at the Universities of Arizona and Akron. In his undergraduate years he was the intramural sports manager and worked on the Case yearbook and news service staffs. He was also very active in his social fraternity Sigma Nu, as well as being a member of six honorary fraternities and organizations. He started his career as a systems engineer at Goodyear Aerospace after graduation in 1954 and stayed a year. He then took a year off to return to Case as a graduate assistant for a year and then returned to Goodyear at their Litchfield Park AZ facility. After several years there he was relocated back to the Akron facility where he became a section head in charge of flight and weapon system simulation engineering in 1959. He left Goodyear in 1969 to start a new company, Systems Data Incorporated (SDI), which produced computerized control systems for applications in many industries. In 1996 he left SDI and started another company, J Hall and Associates, which provided consulting services in computer systems engineering. He finally retired in 2004 after actively participating in computer systems engineering for 50 years. John enjoyed getting away from the engineering field by participating in sports, gardening, and theatrical activities in his leisure time. He actively participated in golf, bowling, and slow-pitch softball and loved to attend many of the sporting events in which his children and later grandchildren participated (basketball, baseball, softball, golf, volleyball, football, soccer). He enjoyed all phases of gardening from growing seedlings under fluorescent lights in his shop to planting them in his 1/4 acre vegetable garden plot. This was his way to communicate with nature and get away from the pressures of life. He was very active in Weathervane Community Playhouse for 40 years starting in 1952. He participated in all activities from on-stage to back-stage and administration. He enjoyed lighting design and was a member of the Operating Board and the Board of Trustees serving as president of both bodies at different times. He was an active participant in the efforts that culminated in the construction and activation of the new Playhouse in the Valley. He also loved to travel with Barbara. They went to many destinations including Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Tahiti, Panama Canal, all of the Caribbean area, and many places in the US. Their favorite mode of US travel was in paddle-wheel steamboats with their favorite being the Delta Queen. John was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Barbara; and eldest daughter, Debra. John was proud and enjoyed his five children: William (Joan), Chris (Jeffrey) Giles, John (Aylissa), James (Melissa), and 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will take place Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Celebration of John's life will follow at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made in John's name to the , 3500 Embassy Parkway, Suite 150, Akron, Ohio 44333. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 19, 2019