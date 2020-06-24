John C. Light
John C. Light, age 69, went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2020. He was born on March 30, 1951 in Whittaker, WV to the late Carl and Ellen Light. John was faithful and active in church music programs. He recently attended Grace Church in Norton. He retired from Babcock and Wilcox after 45 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carol, Kathy, Nancy, and Rebecca. John is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Peggy; sister, Annette (Everett) Hayes; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends, SATURDAY, June 27, 2020 from 10 to 12 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral Services will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Gregory officiating. Private burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery, Seville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Church, Norton. Arrangements by: Cox- McNulty Funeral Home-BARBERTON (330)-745-3311.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
