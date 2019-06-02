Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
204 Sixth St. NW
Barberton, OH
BARBERTON---John C. Maurer 54, passed away May 23 after a brief illness.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, Jo and Larry Maurer and brother, Gregory.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Katie who was the center of his life. He also leaves his sisters Laura (Jim) Sustar, Martha (Scott) Bietel; brother, Fred (Brenda) Maurer; sister in-law, Pam Maurer. He is also survived by his dear Aunt Georgianne (David) Thomas and his Uncle Frank Porok who were always there for him. He leaves numerous nieces, nephews and cousins as well.

John graduated from Barberton High School and went on to earn his Business Degree from the University of Akron. During his college career he became a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity.

Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton. Private inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his memory to Flying Horse Farms or St. Augustine Church. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019
