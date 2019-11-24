|
TOGETHER AGAIN John Charles Moore, 92, of Stow, passed away Nov. 22. Born on July 17, 1927, in Akron to John C. and Cecilia (Wolf) Moore, he graduated from St. Vincent High School and worked briefly for the Akron Beacon Journal and the Chicago Daily News. He served in the U.S. Army (1946-1947) and was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu where he rose to the rank of Sergeant. While he enjoyed his time in the Army, his most fond experience was the two years he spent as a Trappist monk at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky. He developed a profoundly deep devotion to studying Catholic theology throughout the rest of his life. He was a talented artist and writer and pursued a marketing and public relations career during which he worked for several advertising agencies before retiring as vice president of PR Associates in Akron. He met his beloved wife, Patricia Anne Read, while working at the Ohio Edison and they married on Feb. 24, 1962. They were married for nearly 37 years before she passed away in 1999. Besides his wife, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Rosemary Large, Jackie Johnson and Patricia Jenkins. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (Shawn) McCarron; grandchildren, Mark (Leah), Colleen and Brianna McCarron. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 to 10 a.m at Holy Family Church in Stow where Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Stow Cemetery. Please go to John's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christ Child Society of Akron, P.O. Box 13411, Akron, OH 44334.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019