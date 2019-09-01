Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Naska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Naska

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John C. Naska Obituary
John C. Naska CUYAHOGA FALLS -- John Naska, 67, passed away peacefullyat home on August 30, 2019. A life long resident of Cuyahoga Falls, he was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, where he excelled in soccer and was team captain. He retired from the US Postal Service. John enjoyed traveling and always dreamed of seeing the country in an RV. He was an avid baker and lottery player. A kind, thoughtful, and generous man, he would do anything for his loved ones. John was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Corrine Naska. He leaves to mourn his loving wife, Theresa (nee Lavery) and his devoted daughter, Caitlin. He also leaves behind his loving sister, Cherie Burns, as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews, and his precious cat, Pumpkin. Per John's wishes, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill 3803 N Fairfax Dr, Suite 100 Arlington, VA 22203.(McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.