John C. Naska CUYAHOGA FALLS -- John Naska, 67, passed away peacefullyat home on August 30, 2019. A life long resident of Cuyahoga Falls, he was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, where he excelled in soccer and was team captain. He retired from the US Postal Service. John enjoyed traveling and always dreamed of seeing the country in an RV. He was an avid baker and lottery player. A kind, thoughtful, and generous man, he would do anything for his loved ones. John was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Corrine Naska. He leaves to mourn his loving wife, Theresa (nee Lavery) and his devoted daughter, Caitlin. He also leaves behind his loving sister, Cherie Burns, as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews, and his precious cat, Pumpkin. Per John's wishes, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill 3803 N Fairfax Dr, Suite 100 Arlington, VA 22203.(McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019