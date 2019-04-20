Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
John Norman, 36, on April 16, 2019 went home to be with his Norman and Butler grandparents, along with his uncles, Jack Morris and Lenny Butler. He was born August 23, 1982 in Akron to John T. and Frances (Butler) Norman. John was a 2000 graduate of Green High School and after 9/11 he joined the U.S. Air Force where he spent four years as an F-15 Avionics Mechanic. Upon his return to Ohio he completed his apprenticeship with Local 219 Plumbers and Pipe Fitter, which he was involved with until his passing.

Besides his parents, John is survived by his brother, Brian (Holly) Norman; nephew, Gunner; as well as many cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 22. 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Ron Regas officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 20, 2019
