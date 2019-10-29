|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- John Tighe, 99, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. A lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls, Jack was a man of pride and strength. He worked 40 years at Akromold Inc., beginning by driving truck and retiring as Foreman. Jack had a strong work ethic, never asking anyone to do what he wouldn't do himself. Jack was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, camping, raising hunting dogs, and traveling out West. Jack's greatest passion was fishing. He took numerous fishing trips to Canada, and enjoyed his trailer and bass boat which he parked at Tucaway Lake for the last 50 years. Other activities included bowling, playing cards, penny slots at casinos, following the Cavs, Indians, and NASCAR. The greatest joy in Jack's life was his family, especially the love of his life, Thelma, to whom he was married over 69 years. Left to celebrate his memory is cherished daughter, Sue Crouse; devoted son-in-law, Jim Crouse; loving grandson, and best fishing buddy, Bill White; caring granddaughter-in-law, Nadia White; talented great-grandson, Andrew White; granddaughter, Deb White; special nephew, Joe (Pauly) Coakley; numerous other cousins, nieces, nephews; kind neighbors and friends, especially Roger, Sandy, Paula, Jim, and Joanna; and his Tucaway Lake family. Preceded in death by his wife, Thelma; parents, John and Marguerite Tighe; sister, Mildred (Joe) Coakley; niece, Linda Hess; in-laws, Walter and Iowa Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to thank two remarkable physicians to whom Jack gave credit for his long, healthy life, Dr. John Karnoupakis and Dr. Gary Pinta. Enormous gratitude for the comforting care provided in his final days goes to Gretchen, Jarrett, and everyone at Hospice of the Western Reserve. Cremation has taken place with a private interment at Crown Hill Cemetery, Twinsburg. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, Jack would want you to do an act of kindness for a neighbor, or take a child fishing. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2019