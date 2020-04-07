|
John Constant Turlik, 94, died unexpectedly of natural causes on April 3, 2020, at the Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn, OH. The youngest child of the late Constantine and Elizabeth (Jendrihovsky) Turlik, he was born on March 5, 1926, in Leckrone, PA and graduated from German Township High School. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII specializing as a B-29 Tail Gunner. He attended the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Akron and was employed by Pennsylvania Railroad and Hughes Aircraft before finally joining Barberton-based Babcock & Wilcox, retiring as a senior draftsman after 37 years of service. A longtime resident of Firestone Park in Akron and parishioner at St. Paul Catholic Church, he enjoyed reading, particularly religious and theological texts, listening to classical music, telling jokes, taking family pictures, watching his favorite teams (Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers), riding bikes and taking long walks, which no doubt contributed to his longevity. Often quiet and shunning attention, he was a kind and gentle soul, a loving and devoted husband and father of six children, and "DziaDzia" to 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren, with another due very soon. His signature saying at family gatherings, "It is good for us to be here," said it all. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Genevieve "Gigi" (Juszczak) Turlik; sons John Andrew (Vicki) of Philadelphia, PA, Greg (Denese) of Norton, OH, and Kevin (Margie) of Eldersburg, MD; and daughters, Mariane Simon of Long Beach, CA, Milissa (Tony) Carroll of Hilliard, OH, and Janine (Craig) Aines of Agoura Hills, CA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Silvester, Steve, and Rev. Andrew J. Turlik; sisters, Mathilda Crano, Catherine Kmetz, Mary Yakubik, and Verna Miller; and son-in-law, Ira Simon. A PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 8. To accommodate Covid-19 restrictions, Mass will be available for live-streaming on Facebook at facebook.com/anthonyfuneralhomes/live/ beginning 10:55 a.m. EST on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Village of St. Edward, 3125 Smith Road, Fairlawn, OH 44333. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020