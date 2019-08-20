Home

John C. Vargo Jr. NEW FRANKLIN -- John C. Vargo Jr., 78, passed away peacefully August 16, 2019 after a long journey with ALS which he handled with determination, courage and strength. He was a dedicated teacher, coach, athletic director and administrator for many school districts, retiring from the Northwest Local Schools in 2008. Preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Helen and his brother, Victor, he is survived by his loving wife, Janel, to whom he was married for 41 years; sons, Christopher and John "Butchie" III; daughter, Melissa (John Csaszar) Lance; grandchildren, Cayley Vargo, Samantha Csaszar and Riley Lance. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald (Jayne); sister, Linda (Dave) Vincent; sister-in-law, Connie Hartman; brothers-in-law, Greg (Cathy) Smith and Jeffry Smith; special aunt Kathy Dana; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling hours Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
