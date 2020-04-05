|
John Cassiday ll STOW -- John R. Cassiday II, 53, died March 29, 2020. Born in Akron, he was a resident of Stow since 2000, and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. John had been self-employed as a CPA. He enjoyed playing racquetball and darts with his friends. Preceded in death by parents, John and Betty Cassiday; brother, Mike Cassiday. He is survived by his daughters, Mackenzie and Kendra Cassiday; son, Brendan Cassiday and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Service will be held at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020