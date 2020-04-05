Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cassiday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Cassiday II


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Cassiday II Obituary
John Cassiday ll STOW -- John R. Cassiday II, 53, died March 29, 2020. Born in Akron, he was a resident of Stow since 2000, and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. John had been self-employed as a CPA. He enjoyed playing racquetball and darts with his friends. Preceded in death by parents, John and Betty Cassiday; brother, Mike Cassiday. He is survived by his daughters, Mackenzie and Kendra Cassiday; son, Brendan Cassiday and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Service will be held at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now