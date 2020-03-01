|
(1/10/26 02/13/20) John Charles Frentz was born in Ashland, Ohio, John was a lifelong Buckeye. He was a corporate attorney at Cleveland's National City Bank prior to coming to Akron to care for his aging parents. He loved the arts and was a long time Cleveland Orchestra Subscriber. During his Akron years, he was an ardent supporter of The Tuesday Musical Club, and The Akron Symphony Orchestra, where he endowed 2 chairs. John was an avid supporter of people working in the arts and graciously assisted those furthering their careers. A devout member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, he sang in the choir for many years, assisted the financial secretary for over 30 years, and graciously supported numerous parish ministries. His financial support and encouragement gave birth to what became one of the nation's most successful organ recital series, bringing to Trinity the very best artists. He also was the donor of Trinity's Antiphonal Organ featuring horizontal trumpets and co-donor of the new organ console. John was also a collector of note, assembling a large collection of recordings and books, which he gladly shared with others. He lived with his close friends, Richard and Dorothy Shoemaker, who provided great companionship and care for him over the last thirty years. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Frentz and his Mother and Father, Ruth and Luther Frentz. A spring graveside interment in Ashland will be planned for a later date. There will be no calling hours. Should you desire, Memorials in John's memory may be made to: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020