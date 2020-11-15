John Christian 'Chris' Mehlmann, 49, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, October 24, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. Chris was born July 9, 1971, at Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna. He lived most of his life in Kent, settling in Brady Lake as a young adult. He was the owner of Chris Mehlmann Trucking, Inc., which he operated with his brother, Kenny. Chris was an avid sports fan - especially loyal to the Cleveland Browns, Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Cavaliers. He involved his children from the time that they were very young; they are both enthusiastic fans as well and they all enjoyed cheering their teams together. Chris began his 'career' in sports in elementary school playing baseball. He eventually passed the torch to his son, Christian, and rarely missed a game - coaching several of the years. He practiced tirelessly with his son, his nephew, and many of their friends. He also faithfully followed his son in his football adventures. We will always remember Chris standing by the fence and marching up and down the football field. He was in the stands for just about every basketball game as well. Chris also enjoyed watching his daughter, Kayley, as she practiced as a cheerleader, beginning with Pee Wee Football League, and continuing into high school. He was proud of her ability as a member of the fast pitch softball team. One of Chris' special delights was spending time on his pontoon boat on Brady Lake - either fishing alone, spending time with his fiancÃƒÂ©e, Susan, or hosting a group of friends and family - always with a Twisted Tea close by. As long as they were physically able to go, he took his prized Golden Retriever, Brutus, and Susan's adored Black Lab, Seminole, with him on the pontoon. Chris and Susan enjoyed having friends over; he was dubbed The Ringmaster as the one who was in charge of the 'Show.' Chris' mischievous smile drew people to him and his laugh will never be forgotten. He will be deeply missed by so many. Chris was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Eloise Mehlmann, and his maternal grandparents, Ross and Evelyn Wiley. He leaves behind to cherish our memories of him: his golden one, his devoted fiancÃƒÂ©e, Susan Kamburoff; father, Jack (Jeanne) Mehlmann; mother, Connie (Kent) Pasko; daughter, Kayley Mehlmann; son, Christian (Hailey) Mehlmann; granddaughter, Adalynn Grace; grandson, Beckham Christian; sisters, Lisa (Mark Pixley) Mehlmann, Lauren (Jake) Scharlotte; brother, Kenny (Mae) Mehlmann; nephews, John Mehlmann and Andy Pixley; nieces, Kelly Mehlmann and Stephanie Pixley; Aunt, Kathi Tennant; uncles, John (Jan) Wiley, Charlie (Melissa) Wiley, Russ (Doreen) Wiley; a myriad of cousins, and too many friends to count. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Cremation in the care of Bissler & Sons Crematory. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com
.