John Christopher Heindel 12/28/1953 8/23/2019 John Christopher Heindel passed away suddenly on 8/23/2019 surrounded by family. Chris was born in Montreal Canadian, raised in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and resided in Arizona for the last 26 years. He was the youngest of six children born to John and Viola Heindel. John Christopher was preceded in death by his (parents) John and Viola Heindel, (brother-in-law) Ted Howard, (niece) Jessica Fulton, (nephews) David Howard and Michael McGurn. He is survived by his son, Joseph (Beth) Heindel; daughters, Rosie (Andrew) Heindel-Howsden and Sierra Rayne Heindel; granddaughters, Francesca and Calista, sisters, Blanche Howard, Margo Torowski, Lynne (Tony) Shannon, June Starshine, and Penny (Robert) Fulton. Uncle Chris was a big presence in the lives of his numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends. Chris loved life and was very enthusiastic in much of what he did including his family and artwork. We will miss him but get great comfort knowing he is with God and his parents. The Family will be having a "Celebration of Life" Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 12 noon at the Baker Estate. If you would like to join us please contact Penny Fulton 330-573-8785, Michele Baker 330-330-573-8790 or Tricia Jones 330-221-8835 for location information.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2019