John Cooper DuBose, Sr., 85, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born December 4, 1934 to the late Regal and Johnnie Mae DuBose. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1964, where he was honorably discharged. He retired from The B.F. Goodrich Tire & Rubber Company after 43 years of service. He was preceded in death by son, John, Jr. and his granddaughter, Cheney Green. He leaves to cherish his sweet memory, his loving wife of sixty-two years, Ivory; children, Kathy DuBose, and Darryl (Bernadette) DuBose; brother, Regal (Rose) DuBose; sisters, Evelyn Bozeman and Marva Morrow; sisters-in-law; Belzie Carson, Mattie Paschal, Algusta Worthey, Betty Joe (Daniel) Worthey, Ann Shelton and Mary Ann Franklin; brother-in-law, J.C. Sims; grandchildren, Shawntel Hall, Julian (Daniella) Hall and Eddie Green; great grandchildren, Sharisse, Sha'Rai, Bryson, Brielle, Gary, and Julian III, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many wonderful friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Pastor Jeffrey Dennis, Eulogizing. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.