1/1
John Cooper DuBose Sr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Cooper DuBose, Sr., 85, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born December 4, 1934 to the late Regal and Johnnie Mae DuBose. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1964, where he was honorably discharged. He retired from The B.F. Goodrich Tire & Rubber Company after 43 years of service. He was preceded in death by son, John, Jr. and his granddaughter, Cheney Green. He leaves to cherish his sweet memory, his loving wife of sixty-two years, Ivory; children, Kathy DuBose, and Darryl (Bernadette) DuBose; brother, Regal (Rose) DuBose; sisters, Evelyn Bozeman and Marva Morrow; sisters-in-law; Belzie Carson, Mattie Paschal, Algusta Worthey, Betty Joe (Daniel) Worthey, Ann Shelton and Mary Ann Franklin; brother-in-law, J.C. Sims; grandchildren, Shawntel Hall, Julian (Daniella) Hall and Eddie Green; great grandchildren, Sharisse, Sha'Rai, Bryson, Brielle, Gary, and Julian III, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many wonderful friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. Pastor Jeffrey Dennis, Eulogizing. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Rhoden Memorial Home. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 22, 2020
KATHY & FAMILY

I'M SORRY TO READ ABOUT THE PASSING OF YOUR FATHER AND I'M SENDING MY CONDOLENCE TO YOU AND YOUR MOTHER. LOVE AND GOD BLESS
Evelyn Neal Miller
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved