John D. Cawley, 88, passed away on June 6, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Akron, the son of the late John and Emma Cawley. A Navy veteran, John served during the Korean Conflict. A long-time member of the UAW, he had retired from Chrysler after 28 years of service. John and his family were founding members of St. Eugene's Parish where he at one time served as commentator. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society there.



His survivors include wife of 68 years, Barbara; children, Lyn Boso (Rich), John D. II (Joanne), Kelly Salser (Frank), Kere (Brenda), Vincent of Idaho, and Barbara Jewell also of Idaho; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Eugene's Catholic Church. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH.



Interment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Eugene's Church.