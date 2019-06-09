Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-3866
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Eugene's Catholic Church
John D. Cawley

John D. Cawley Obituary
John D. Cawley

John D. Cawley, 88, passed away on June 6, 2019 after a long illness.

Calling hours will be TODAY from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Eugene's Catholic Church. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH.

Interment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Eugene's Church.

Please go to John's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019
