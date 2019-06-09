|
|
John D. Cawley
John D. Cawley, 88, passed away on June 6, 2019 after a long illness.
Calling hours will be TODAY from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Eugene's Catholic Church. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH.
Interment will follow at Northlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Eugene's Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019