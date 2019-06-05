John D. Essex



John D. Essex, 75, of Green passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, after an extended illness. He was born May 16, 1944, in Fort Wayne, Ind., to the late C. Winfield and Enid Essex.



John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Kathy; children, Todd Essex of Scottsdale, Ariz., Erin (Chris) Kestner of Green and Heather (Jeff) Szastak of Jackson Township; grandchildren, Sophie and CeCe Kestner, Wyatt, Oliver and Stella Szastak; sister, Donna (Vern) Doehrman of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sister-in-law, Barb Murchland of Fort Wayne, Ind.; a host of nieces and nephews and many dear friends who were like family, especially the "S" group.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who provided loving care and support to John and his family during his illness.



The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating.



John was a member of The Chapel in Green. For those who wish to honor him, the family requests contributions to send children to Camp Carl for a strong, Christ-centered summer camp experience. Donations can be sent to The Chapel (135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44304) with "Camp Carl Scholarship in memory of John Essex" in the memo. Visit CampCarl.life to learn more.



