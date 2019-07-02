John D. Killian "Dave"



John David Killian, 74, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born November 13, 1944. Dave graduated from Hoban High School in 1962. He started working in the grocery business at age 14 and retired after 60 years as a grocery store clerk and manager. His interests included gardening, raising cattle and baling hay on the farm. Dave loved attending his grandson's baseball games, going to the Randolph Fair and trips to Myrtle Beach. He was also an avid Notre Dame fan. He will be greatly missed.



Dave was preceded in death by parents, Michael Gerald and Josephine Killian; brother, Joseph; and father-in-law, Bob Sweebe. He is survived by loving wife of 47 years, Marilyn Killian; brothers, Jerry (Mary Ann) Killian, Michael (Carole) Killian, Bruce (Mary Ann) Killian; daughter, Mary Ann (Philip) Schoenfeld; son, James (Melissa) Killian; son, Joseph Killian; daughter, Jennifer Killian-Moore (Bob); grandsons, Connor and Casey Schoenfeld, Logan Killian, and Danny (Elle) Dannemiller; mother-in-law, June Sweebe; and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral mass will take place Friday, July 5 at 10 a.m. at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Christ Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Rd., Akron. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or an association of your choice. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 2, 2019