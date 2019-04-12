John D. Miskie



John D. Miskie, 82, of Whitfield, Pa. passed away April 9, 2019, at The Highlands at Wyomissing. He was the loving husband of Janice M. (Ross) Miskie. They were married 60 years.



Born in Barberton, Ohio, he was son of the late Edward and Mary (Gluhman) Miskie. He was a graduate of Norton High School in 1954 and Kent State University in 1958 where he earned a bachelor's degree in Chemistry.



As a research chemist, John was employed by Joseph Bancroft & Sons and later for E.I. DuPont, Wilmington, DE in their textile fibers department. John moved to Reading and continued his career at Wyomissing Corporation, in the VF Narrow fabric division, and finally at Crompton and Knowles, retiring in 1992.



John and his son, Mark, invented the Afex System and together founded Arcus Medical LLC. He was a member emeritus of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: J. Matthew (Deborah Kurtz), Cleona, Pa., Adele M. Miskie, New York City and Mark E. (Melissa Welch), Charlotte, N.C.; and four grandchildren: Madeline Miskie Jaeger (wife of Brian), Columbia, Maryland; Edward Miskie, New York City; Monica Miskie, Lake Worth, Florida; and Sarah Miskie, Charlotte, N.C. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Road, Akron, OH 44320.



Campfield Hickman Collier in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Western Berks Ambulance Association, 2506 Belmont Ave., West Lawn, PA 19609. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary