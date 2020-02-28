|
|
John D. Rayl, 89, passed away on February 22, 2020. He was born April 3, 1930 in Akron to the late Earl and Alice Rayl. After graduating from Greensburg High School in 1950, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1951. He met the girl of his dreams, Michiko Irie, in Tokyo, Japan, while stationed at Tachikawa Air Base, and the two were married at the US Embassy on December 23, 1954. After separating from the Army in 1956, they returned to Akron for a short stint, but the call to serve and opportunities for travel led to an enlistment in the United States Air Force that turned into a 26-year career. They lived in Texas, Illinois, California, Michigan and New York, traveling everywhere in between, and were able to return to Japan (Okinawa) with their two daughters in 1974. After retiring from the Air Force in 1977, they moved to Forest Grove, Oregon, near her sister and family, and he worked for Intel Corporation as a facilities technician and supervisor until he retired in 2000. John and Mickey celebrated 58 years of marriage before she passed away, and he moved back to Akron to live with his twin, Jim. Despite his precarious health, John never complained about his problems, and woke up happy every morning. He loved to eat out, play cards, and travel, taking plane, train and automobile to visit family in Colorado and Texas many times over the past few years. John's sweet demeanor and kindness touched everyone. Anyone who sat down to a meal with him knew that he would offer to share what he had, and anyone who helped him in the smallest way would receive a heartfelt "thank you!" His faith was strong, and he was not afraid to leave this Earth to be with his beloved Father. His only request was to "keep it simple" for his send-off. Besides his parents and wife, Mickey, John was preceded in death by his daughter, Judy; brothers, Earl, Kenneth and Bert, and sister, Hilda Lee. He is survived by his daughter, Linda (Gregg) Rosenmerkel; grandchildren, Allison and Raymond Rosenmerkel; brother, James Rayl; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastors Marilyn Roman and Jim Souza officiating. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greensburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in John's name to the Hope Outreach Ministry, 1530 Superior Ave. NE, Canton, Ohio 44705. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2020