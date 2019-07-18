Home

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Rd.
Seville, OH
John "Sonny" D. Williams

John D. "Sonny" Williams, age 86, passed away July 15, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio.

John served in the U.S. Army, retired from Preston Trucking and was a member of the Wayfair Masonic Lodge 789.

Preceded in death by his wife, Betty; daughter, Becky; grandson, Brian; and sisters, Thelma Little and Joan Baker.

Survived by sons, Larry (Helen) and Jon (Daneen); precious granddaughter, McKenzie; grandson, Keith Brusso; special friends, Louis, Beth, Mick and Janet; and extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Family will receive friends Friday from 6 - 8 p.m. Interment with graveside service will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 18, 2019
