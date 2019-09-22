Home

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Rd.
Norton, OH
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Rd.
Norton, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Rd.
Norton, OH
John D. Yarger


1926 - 2019
John D. Yarger Obituary
John D Yarger John D Yarger, surrounded by his loving family, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 21, 2019. John was born April 10, 1926, and lived in the Akron area his entire life. John was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years and the love of his life, Mary; his parents, John and Lela Yarger; siblings, Fred and Vivian; grandson, Denis Giroux; great-granddaughter, Brianna Yarger; and son-in-law, Dr. Stephen Farkas. John is survived by children; John (Ruth), Janice (Daniel), Jim (Kathy), Dorothy, Rebecca (Eric), Christine (Steve), Brenda (Roger), Mary (Dennis); 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. John dedicated his life to being the best Christian, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend that he could be. He lived his life for God and served Him in every way he could. He was faithful to missions, and gave generously. He never tired of telling everyone he met the story of his salvation. John was an avid hunter and fisherman and the best times of his life were the summers spent at their cabins in Quebec. John's family will receive friends at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd. Norton, OH on September 25 from 5:00-8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on September 26 at 11:00 AM at Bacher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. Pastors John Megyesi and Raynard Martin officiating. Private burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, John's family has requested that donations be made in his honor to the Wadsworth Church of the Nazarene Missions Program (https://nowchurch.live/give). Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with John's family on his tribute page at the funeral home website. ABAC (330) 825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
