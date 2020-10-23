John Dale Riley, age 58, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, died on October 20, 2020 at his home after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born on February 19, 1962 in Akron, the son of the late Michael and Diane (nee Davis) Riley. John was an owner/operator with his brother, William, of Riley and Sons Asphalt Company in Cuyahoga Falls for many years. He loved sports, especially the Cleveland teams, Ohio State football, yard work and having a few beers with his buddies. His greatest love was his family! Survivors include his two children, Michael Riley and Maryanne Riley; his grandchildren, Gavin and Gabriella Riley and Myla Stephens. His siblings also survive, William Riley, Laura (Charles) Smith and Michelle (Mike) Thursby; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends mourn his loss, which include his lifelong best friend, Gary (Kim) Bridges and his devoted caregiver and family friend, Cindy Cramer. Other than his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Catherine (nee Stanley) Riley. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. There will be two funeral services, the first on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. and the second on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Pastor Elisha Wells will conduct both services. Following Monday's service, Mr. Riley will be taken to Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo for committal services and burial. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
. For those of you attending, we ask that YOU ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEAR A MASK.