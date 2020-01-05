|
WADSWORTH -- John Daniel Renner, 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019, after a courageous fight against metastasized melanoma. Born in Wadsworth, Ohio on July 9, 1941, to Clare and Genevie (Fogle) Renner, Dan, as he was known by family and friends, lived his whole life in Wadsworth, Ohio. He entered the United States Navy shortly after graduation in 1959. He served on the USS Hyades until 1962. Dan worked many jobs in his life--everything from selling dishes door to door to selling cell phones. He was employed most of his life by Bender and Loudon Motor Freight and Reiter Dairy as a truck driver. In 1976, he married the love of his life, Norma. They enjoyed 41 years of marriage. Dan enjoyed doing yard work, buying trucks, researching anything to get the best deal and spending time with his family. Dan is survived by his son, John Renner II (Danny); his wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, Alecia and Jacob and great-grandson, Archer; daughter, Beth McMannes Bowling and grandchildren, Anna Grace and Alex; his beloved cats Ruby and Max; Sister, Patsy Betz, and brother, James Renner. He was preceded in death by his wife Norma in 2018, his parents and sister Joanne Hackett. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home Wadsworth. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 8 at 11 a.m. Donations can be made in Dan's memory to One of a Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44313, to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, Massachusetts 01061-0515 or to a cancer . Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020