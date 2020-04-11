|
John David Tortorella, beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed suddenly on April 4, 2020. John was born in Ravenna, Ohio on October 27, 1959, to Mario and Dorothy Tortorella. Together with his brother David Tortorella and sister Ann Tortorella Clausen, John grew up with a love of family and God, which prevailed throughout his life. In 1982, John met the love of his life Michelle Watt during a Delta Tau Delta - Phi Mu party at BGSU, and they married May 13, 1989. Their 31-year journey started in the Washington, D.C. area, where John worked for BFI and earned his MBA at Marymount University. They later moved to Peninsula, Ohio, where they built a loving life. Everlasting, unconditional, devoted, and guiding are words that describe John's love for his family. His children Sarah and Alex describe him as selfless, loyal, humorous, generous, humble, and loving. His family was everything. The Tortorella family is grateful for the outpouring of support from family and friends. Your love and kindness are with them, even though social distancing keeps you apart. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. John had a deep faith and loved nature, working the land, taking walks in the park. If you are so moved, consider a memorial donation to the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park or Walsh Jesuit High School in his name. We are grateful for God's love and grace as He walks with him to new life. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2020