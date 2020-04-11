Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tortorella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John David Tortorella


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John David Tortorella Obituary
John David Tortorella, beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed suddenly on April 4, 2020. John was born in Ravenna, Ohio on October 27, 1959, to Mario and Dorothy Tortorella. Together with his brother David Tortorella and sister Ann Tortorella Clausen, John grew up with a love of family and God, which prevailed throughout his life. In 1982, John met the love of his life Michelle Watt during a Delta Tau Delta - Phi Mu party at BGSU, and they married May 13, 1989. Their 31-year journey started in the Washington, D.C. area, where John worked for BFI and earned his MBA at Marymount University. They later moved to Peninsula, Ohio, where they built a loving life. Everlasting, unconditional, devoted, and guiding are words that describe John's love for his family. His children Sarah and Alex describe him as selfless, loyal, humorous, generous, humble, and loving. His family was everything. The Tortorella family is grateful for the outpouring of support from family and friends. Your love and kindness are with them, even though social distancing keeps you apart. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. John had a deep faith and loved nature, working the land, taking walks in the park. If you are so moved, consider a memorial donation to the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park or Walsh Jesuit High School in his name. We are grateful for God's love and grace as He walks with him to new life. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now