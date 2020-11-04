John Davis, age 64, joined his Heavenly family on October 30, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Wealthy, sisters, Sue Case and Rhoda (Jan) Thomas, and brother, Clem; he leaves behind to cherish his memory his siblings, Ruth and Doug (Pat) Davis along with loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. John loved life, fishing, Marlene, Amy, and Heather. Private memorial service will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.