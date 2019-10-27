Home

John DeRose Obituary
John DeRose, passed away October 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. John was born in Kenmore, graduated from Norton High School with the Class of 1960, and then attended college in Santa Barbara, California. An important part of his life was serving as President of his sales agency, DeRose & Associates, Inc. for over thirty years. He led the way in the automotive sector, mentored and supported his sales force to great success in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky. The most important part of his life was his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Doris DeRose; father-in-law, Robert McCoy; and granddaughter, Maegan Wheeland. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lindee; his daughters and their husbands, Deanna (Kevin) Wheeland, Jodi (Mark) Johnson, Heather (Michael) Moon; sons and their wives, John (Christina) DeRose and Michael (Racquel) DeRose; mother-in-law, Delores McCoy; sister and her husband, Pamela and Daniel Hostetler; sister-in-law and her husband, Laura and Gregory Taylor; brother-in-law, Thomas McCoy; grandchildren, Matthew, Charles, Julia, Isabella, Ava, Rachel, Katie, Nick, Joseph, Alexandra, Riley, and Zachary; special nieces, Cecilia, Karli (Phil), and Shannon (Shawn); special nephew, Liam; and his dedicated cousins, Patti Bowman and Jim Foys. Special thanks to Pastor Robin Hart of Northside Christian Church, the staff of UH Seidman Cancer Center (Wadsworth) and the staff of Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center. The care and dedication shown by these individuals is a gift from God. The family requests that donations be given to the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center, in John's memory: c/o Akron General Foundation, 1 Akron General Ave., Akron, OH 44307. A family memorial service has taken place. Condolences and memories may be shared with John's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
