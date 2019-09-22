Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
John Dietrich


1947 - 2019
John Dietrich Obituary
John Dietrich John Dietrich passed away after a very short fight with cancer on Friday, September 13th at the Hospice Care Center. A resident of Barberton, John was born in Schardenberg, Austria on November 23, 1947. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He retired from Reuther Mold with 42 years of service. John will be sadly missed by sons, Bernie (Mary Kay), John (Lisa) and Jason. Papaw loved and cherished his seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; friend and ex-wife, Sue along with his loyal dog Gabi. The family wishes to extend thanks to all the special staff at Hospice Care Center not only for their loving, gentle care of John but also our family. Cremation has taken place. Private graveside services will take place at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Care Center., 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, Oh 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
