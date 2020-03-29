|
John Donald Wood (Don) (Woody) January 27, 1935 March 20, 2020 A gentleman who lived his life with honesty and integrity, John Donald Wood was a life-long resident of Akron, OH. Born to Frances (Klein) and Floyd Wood, he graduated from St. Sebastian Grade School, St. Vincent High School and the University of Akron. He interrupted his college education to join the Army, where he studied Russian at the Army Language School in Monterey, CA. Much of his three year enlistment was spent in Japan where he operated as a Russian Signals Intelligence Voice Interceptor. Upon his return and completion of his education, he taught language arts at Goodyear Junior High School. He transitioned into a successful career in the trucking industry, first with Coastal Industries where he was Vice President of Labor Relations and, eventually, as owner of Woodlines Enterprises, Inc., a petroleum carrier and truck service and repair operation. A wonderful husband, father and grandfather, Don was extremely proud of his family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth (Minick); daughters, Mary Frances Wood (Fran) and Susan Lynn Pristic; and son-in-law and friend, Dave Pristic. His grandchildren, Sarah Marie Comunale, Maxwell Wood Pristic and Griffin Patrick Pristic filled his heart with great pride and joy. He is also survived by godson, Jeff Rhodenbaugh of South Carolina. Introduced to golf at an early age by his mother, he became an excellent golfer and was fortunate to play many of our country's most famous courses. He was a member of Fairlawn Country Club for 47 years where he won many awards. A prize he cherished was winning the FCC Green Coat tournament three times-once with Dr. John Norval and twice with the late Fred Anthony. Don was an accomplished bridge player. During the last few years of his life playing bridge with friends was one of his greatest pleasures. His family and vast array of friends will miss his quick wit and warmth more than words will ever say. "Hey, Woody! What time is it?" "It's time to go. Thank you for asking" Arrangements to be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to the Fairlawn Country Club Scholarship Foundation, 200 N. Wheaton Rd., Akron, OH 44313 or to .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020