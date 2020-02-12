Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Aspenwall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Douglas Aspenwall


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Douglas Aspenwall Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- John Douglas Aspenwall, 58, passed away after a lengthy illness February 8, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls and a 1980 graduate of Woodridge High School. He was a member of Mount Akra Lodge #680 F.&A.M. Doug is survived by his son, Jared Aspenwall of Cuyahoga Falls; parents, John and Ledra Aspenwall of Cuyahoga Falls; and sister, Sheryl Black (Bob) of Bedford, TX. Family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a Masonic Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15 at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of other remembrances, contributions to a baseball scholarship may be made to the Woodridge Foundation, 4440 Quick Rd., Peninsula, OH 44264. Note "Doug Aspenwall" in the memo line. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now