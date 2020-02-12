|
|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- John Douglas Aspenwall, 58, passed away after a lengthy illness February 8, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls and a 1980 graduate of Woodridge High School. He was a member of Mount Akra Lodge #680 F.&A.M. Doug is survived by his son, Jared Aspenwall of Cuyahoga Falls; parents, John and Ledra Aspenwall of Cuyahoga Falls; and sister, Sheryl Black (Bob) of Bedford, TX. Family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a Masonic Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15 at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of other remembrances, contributions to a baseball scholarship may be made to the Woodridge Foundation, 4440 Quick Rd., Peninsula, OH 44264. Note "Doug Aspenwall" in the memo line. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020