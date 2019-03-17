|
John E. Avellino
John E. Avellino, 54, born March 30, 1965 passed away March 11 2019.
He was preceded in death by his son, John Nicholas; mother, Mary; father, Nick; brothers, Jim and Mike; sister, Mary and sister-in-law, Sue. He is survived by brothers, David (Linda) Smith, Nick Avellino; sisters, Carol (Jeff) Stewart, Rose Avellino and Theresa (Rich) Berta. As well as many nieces and nephews who he loved very much. Cremation has taken place. Hummel Funeral Home, 330-253-6126
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019