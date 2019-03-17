Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
John E. Avellino


John E. Avellino Obituary
John E. Avellino

John E. Avellino, 54, born March 30, 1965 passed away March 11 2019.

He was preceded in death by his son, John Nicholas; mother, Mary; father, Nick; brothers, Jim and Mike; sister, Mary and sister-in-law, Sue. He is survived by brothers, David (Linda) Smith, Nick Avellino; sisters, Carol (Jeff) Stewart, Rose Avellino and Theresa (Rich) Berta. As well as many nieces and nephews who he loved very much. Cremation has taken place. Hummel Funeral Home, 330-253-6126
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
