"Don't hate the addict, hate the disease; don't hate the person, hate the behavior. If it's hard to watch it, imagine how hard it is to live it". John E. "J.B." Brooks, 63, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away at his home on Friday, June 5, 2020. Life had it's challenges for John, but as it states in his spoken words, his struggles were beyond him. His family and friends choose to remember him for the good man that he was, and the legacy he left behind. John was born in Akron, Ohio, on December 26, 1956 to Edward and Athena "Margaret" (Drosenos) Brooks. John was a graduate of Akron North Hill High School. He was known to be very athletic and later was drafted into the Pittsburgh Pirates Farm League. John was a generous, selfless and compassionate man who left an impact on everyone he met. As a well respected and hardworking businessman, John was a co-owner to Bay World Manufacturing where he later retired. In his spare time, he enjoyed deer hunting or working with hands in building something. John attended Mosaic Church. John is survived by his parents, Edward and Margaret of Akron, OH; his wife, Selina Brooks of Mansfield; son, Nickolas (Nicole) Brooks of Cincinnati, OH; three daughters, Jessica L. (Ryan) Peterson of Holland, NY, Tessa Brooks of Mansfield and Summer (Derek) Smith of Bellville; stepson, Dominik Rhoads of Crestline, OH; six grandchildren, Lydia, Parker and Oliver Peterson, James Zaletel, Jayse and Pyper Smith; sister, Pamela (Dale) Stoltz of Kent, OH; two nephews, Lucas and Richard Stoltz; niece, Leah Stoltz; and many good family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tony Pingitore officiating services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mosaic Church to help benefit the local community. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.