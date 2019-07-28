Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. Brown Obituary
John E Brown

TALLMADGE -- John E. Brown, 73, passed away July 24, 2019. Born in Spangler, Pennsylvania, he lived most of his life in Tallmadge, Ohio. John was a graduate of Hower Trade and retired from Goodyear Aerospace as a Machinist. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, Tallmadge Lions, LeRadici Italian Club, Dr. Roach Outdoor League and Tallmadge Rec Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Grace Brown. John is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Nicole (Mike) Delmoro of Alliance, Monica (David) Currey of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Dominique, Isabella, Giulianna, Antonio, Cerafina; brothers, Bud and Don Brown of Akron; and many other extended family and friends.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now