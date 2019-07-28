|
|
John E Brown
TALLMADGE -- John E. Brown, 73, passed away July 24, 2019. Born in Spangler, Pennsylvania, he lived most of his life in Tallmadge, Ohio. John was a graduate of Hower Trade and retired from Goodyear Aerospace as a Machinist. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, Tallmadge Lions, LeRadici Italian Club, Dr. Roach Outdoor League and Tallmadge Rec Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Grace Brown. John is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Nicole (Mike) Delmoro of Alliance, Monica (David) Currey of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Dominique, Isabella, Giulianna, Antonio, Cerafina; brothers, Bud and Don Brown of Akron; and many other extended family and friends.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019