Heritage Cremation
520 S. Main Street
Akron, OH 44311
330-923-5450
John E. Cook


1944 - 2020
John E. Cook Obituary
John E. Cook, 75, passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2020. Born March 19, 1944, Dad spent the majority of his life in law enforcement. He began his career with the Portage County Sheriff's Office, followed by many years with the Lakemore Police Department, Summa Protective Services, and currently Securitas Security Services. Dad met a lot of people and made friends wherever he went. If he was your friend, he would do anything for you. He will always be remembered by those who knew him best for his love of m&m's candies and that he never met a joke or bad pun he didn't like. Preceded in death by his parents, G. Russell and Eugenia Cook and his nephew, Matthew Sisson, John is survived by his children, Jeannie (Lee) Huffman of Lisbon, OH, Shane (Tony) Alonso of Cincinnati, OH, and Michelle (David) Garro of Akron, OH; brother, Russell (Hildegard) Cook of Canton, OH; and sister, Charlotte Gallagher of Pinellas Park, FL; grandchildren, Bobby (Brook) Huffman of Lisbon, OH, Tabitha (Gerrad) Leary of Ligonier, PA, Joseph Garro of Akron, OH, and Megan Garro of Akron, OH; a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and three great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 25, 2020
