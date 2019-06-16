Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
John E. Cottrill

John E. Cottrill Obituary
John E. Cottrill

John E. Cottrill of Arvada, Colo. died March 12, 2019. John (Jack) son of Alice and Frank Cottrill (deceased) was born September 28, 1945 in Akron, OH.

He was raised in Cuyahoga Falls, graduating from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1963. He enlisted in the USAF and was honorably discharged in 1967. He graduated from Michigan State University with a BS Civil Eng - Building Construction. He worked in his field as a County/ Township Engineer in Michigan until 1981 when he relocated to Arvada, Colo. He continued to work in his field for the USAF as an engineer until his retirement in 2007.

He is pre-deceased by his wife, Carmen in 1995, and is survived by his sister, Judy McCowin of Naples, Fla.; and her children, Lori (Greg) Jordan of Sonoma, Calif., Dean Foland of Raleigh, N.C., Ken Foland of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Julie (Wayne) Whidden of Naples, Fla.; his brother, Wayne (Paulette) of Greenfield, Mass.; and their children, James

(Julie) of Whitehall, Ohio, Raymond (Patricia) of Manassas, Va., Fr. Paul (Nick) of Elizabeth City, N.C., and Edward

(Suzanne) of Greenfield, Mass.; and 16 grand nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his former wife, Shirley Talosi; and his special friend, Tina Chaffee of Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Jack's interests before and after retirement were traveling and visiting family, Civil War history, muscle car restoration, Corvettes, NHRA racing, and railroading.

Calling hours 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Tr, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 p.m., at St. Eugene Catholic Church.

Inurnment at Oakwood Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019
